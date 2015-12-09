BRIEF-Health products firm China Meheco's 2016 net profit up 54.3 pct
* Says 2016 net profit up 54.3 percent y/y at 948.1 million yuan ($137.89 million)
Dec 9 Vivoline Medical AB :
* Rights issue oversubscribed
* Issue was subscribed to about 71.3 million Swedish crowns ($8.46 million) including subscription commitments, representing subscription rate of about 285 percent
* Receives proceeds of about 23.6 million crowns in the issue
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4266 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says 2016 net profit up 54.3 percent y/y at 948.1 million yuan ($137.89 million)
LONDON, March 27 Two international medical humanitarian organisations said on Monday they had challenged the patent on Gilead Sciences' hepatitis C drug sofosbuvir at the European Patent Office in order to increase access to the treatment.