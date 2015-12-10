Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 10 Prologue SA and O2i SA :
* Announced on Wednesday the joint creation of a Spanish unit
* Unit created by partnership of Prologue owned Alhambra and O2i owned M2i
* In extended partnership with Alhambra, M2i may expand into Latin America starting 2016
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order