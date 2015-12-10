UPDATE 3-Tesco to pay $269 mln to settle false accounting charges
* Also faces pressure over Booker deal (Adds detail, background, CEO, analyst comment)
Dec 10Parcel Technik SA :
* Said on Wednesday it signed contract with African business partner concerning delivery of its parcel machines to Africa
* Under contract, company is mulling placing 2000 of its parcel machines in Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Also faces pressure over Booker deal (Adds detail, background, CEO, analyst comment)
* Accenture awarded $232 million contract by GSA Fedsim for U.S. marshals' mission modernization program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: