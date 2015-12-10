Dec 10Fondo Polis :

* Said on Wednesday its board of directors approved the binding offer from an institutional investor for sale of the company's property located in Bologna for 27 million euros ($29.67 million), providing signing the preliminary agreement by Jan. 15, 2016

* The transaction, provided fulfilment of certain conditions, is expected to finalise by April 30, 2016,

