BRIEF-Perak Transit says unit entered into sale and purchase agreement with Pasti Kenari
* Unit entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Pasti Kenari Sdn Bhd
Dec 10PriCon Invest AG :
* Announced on Wednesday new strategy as holding company in the logistics sector
* Cash capital increase and change of segment to the Prime Standard planned
* Contribution in kind of Aves Logistics AG to PriCon Invest AG
* To increase share capital by issuing 825,000 new no-par value shares
* Capital increase planned for December
Source text - bit.ly/1Ojyi7g
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Unit entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Pasti Kenari Sdn Bhd
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval to issue up to 18 billion yuan ($2.61 billion) bonds