Dec 10PriCon Invest AG :

* Announced on Wednesday new strategy as holding company in the logistics sector

* Cash capital increase and change of segment to the Prime Standard planned

* Contribution in kind of Aves Logistics AG to PriCon Invest AG

* To increase share capital by issuing 825,000 new no-par value shares

* Capital increase planned for December

Source text - bit.ly/1Ojyi7g

