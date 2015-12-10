Bertelsmann 2016 core profit rises 3.3 pct on TV, music, services
BERLIN, March 28 German media conglomerate Bertelsmann reported a rise in 2016 core profit, helped by its television, music and technical services businesses.
Dec 10 Glencore Plc
* Glencore cfo says company focuses on preserving investment grade rating
* Glencore says expects to cut inventories by another $1 billion in 2016
* Ceo says capital expenditure targets expected to go down further
* $3.7 billion target for trading division earnings in the long term
* Glencore cfo says assumes "a couple of u.s. Rate rises" in its 2016 planning and calculation
* Glencore cfo says says inventories are down $2.5 billion in the h2'15
* Rich countries will help significantly cut costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)
LONDON, March 28 Motoring group AA posted a full-year core profit of 403 million pounds ($506 million) on Tuesday, steady from the previous year and in line with expectations, supported by growth in new business.