BRIEF-Perak Transit says unit entered into sale and purchase agreement with Pasti Kenari
* Unit entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Pasti Kenari Sdn Bhd
Dec 10 CoGyn Pharmaceuticals SA :
* Said on Wednesday that it issued 50 million series O shares at price of 0.2 zloty per share to one investor
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Unit entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Pasti Kenari Sdn Bhd
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval to issue up to 18 billion yuan ($2.61 billion) bonds