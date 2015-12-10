Dec 10IPO Doradztwo Kapitalowe SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it signed co-operation contracts with two companies from new technology business

* Under contracts IPO Doradztwo Kapitalowe to serve as financial advisor as well as plans to acquire stakes in two companies

* The two companies plans to conduct private or public offers and to have their shares admitted to trading

