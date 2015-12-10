BRIEF-Tanvex BioPharma announces no dividend payment for 2016
March 28 Tanvex BioPharma Inc: * Says it will pay no dividend to shareholders for 2016
Dec 10Centrum Medyczne Enel-Med SA :
* Said on Wednesday that its unit Enel Invest sp. z o.o. signed deal to acquire 65 percent (1,092 shares) of JOVIMED Osrodek Opiekunczo - Rehabilitacyjny Sp. z o.o. for 882,336 zlotys
* JOVIMED Osrodek Opiekunczo - Rehabilitacyjny Sp. z o.o. is operating in elderly people health care business
* Nohla Therapeutics announces collaboration with University Of California, Davis to optimize manufacturing process and supply cell therapy product for clinical trials