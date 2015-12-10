Bertelsmann 2016 core profit rises 3.3 pct on TV, music, services
BERLIN, March 28 German media conglomerate Bertelsmann reported a rise in 2016 core profit, helped by its television, music and technical services businesses.
Dec 10 Glencore Plc
* Glencore stock up 10 percent after plans to reduce debt, capex further
* Glencore ceo says hasn't seen any assets up for sale he would want to buy
* Ceo says talks to many companies about divesting some infrastructure
* Glencore ceo says no intention to sell majority stake in agri unit unless "someone throws a massive number"
* Glencore ceo says doesn't see over supply coming into zinc, copper Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)
BERLIN, March 28 German media conglomerate Bertelsmann reported a rise in 2016 core profit, helped by its television, music and technical services businesses.
LONDON, March 28 Motoring group AA posted a full-year core profit of 403 million pounds ($506 million) on Tuesday, steady from the previous year and in line with expectations, supported by growth in new business.