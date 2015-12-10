Dec 10 Glencore Plc

* Glencore stock up 10 percent after plans to reduce debt, capex further

* Glencore ceo says hasn't seen any assets up for sale he would want to buy

* Ceo says talks to many companies about divesting some infrastructure

* Glencore ceo says no intention to sell majority stake in agri unit unless "someone throws a massive number"

* Glencore ceo says doesn't see over supply coming into zinc, copper