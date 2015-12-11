UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 11 Skistar AB
* Says record high bookings in Sweden, Norway this season, 12 pct higher than the same time last year
* Says has been offered to buy ski resort St Johann in Austria
* Says been offered to participate in a preferential share issue of EUR 10 mln to own about 68 percent of shares in the company St Johanner Bergbahnen GmbH
* Says the establishment in the Alps and St Johann as a developing, exciting step for our business model Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.