* Offer for ISG Plc

* Under terms of offer, holders of ISG shares who accept offer will be entitled to receive 143 pence in cash for each ISG share

* Intends to make a cash offer for entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of ISG Plc

* Offer price values isg at about 70.8 million stg in aggregate and represents a premium of approximately 17.2 percent