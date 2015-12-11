Dec 11 Net Holding :

* Said on Thursday Capital Markets Board of Turkey rejected Net Holding and Net Turizm merger application since 30.06.2015 dated statements which were grounded on for merger are no longer feasible

* To reapply for merger by revising its application with 31.12.2015 financial statements

