Dec 11 Makora Krosnienska Huta Szkla SA :

* Said on Thursday that it acquired 3,715,876 shares of Metanel SA representing a 26.62 percent stake in Metanel for 2,000 zlotys ($504)

* The company plans to gain controlling stake in Metanel

* Parties signed letter of intent concerning acquisition on June 24 [ID: nFWN0ZA05E]

* Metanel is engaged in operations related to power generation, distribution of electricity, and production of heat, among others

($1 = 3.9690 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)