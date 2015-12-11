UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 11 Makora Krosnienska Huta Szkla SA :
* Said on Thursday that it acquired 3,715,876 shares of Metanel SA representing a 26.62 percent stake in Metanel for 2,000 zlotys ($504)
* The company plans to gain controlling stake in Metanel
* Parties signed letter of intent concerning acquisition on June 24 [ID: nFWN0ZA05E]
* Metanel is engaged in operations related to power generation, distribution of electricity, and production of heat, among others
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9690 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.