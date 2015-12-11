UPDATE 5-Hong Kong chooses new Beijing-backed leader amid political tension
* Beijing-backed Carrie Lam becomes first female leader of HK
Dec 11(Reuters) -
* Bank Saint Petersburg might buy back up to 10 pct of its own shares from the market, the bank said on Thursday
* Supervisory board will determine the amount of shares to be bought back on Dec. 18
* "If the initiative comes from the issuer, then, by law, the bank can buy back maximum 10 percent", representative of the bank told Reuters
* Based on current stock price 10 pct of the bank's shares are valued at about 2 billion roubles ($28.68 million)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 69.7450 roubles) (Reporting in Moscow by Oksana Kobzeva, translated by Gdynia Newsroom)
* Beijing-backed Carrie Lam becomes first female leader of HK
* OGM approves cash dividend of EGP 0.145 per share for 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2oiQ8Sq) Further company coverage: