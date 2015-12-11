Dec 11 DK Company A/S :

* Sells its children's clothing brand Creamie to Brands4Kids A/S

* Takeover is effective as of Dec. 15

* Brand is taken over for 2.5 million Danish crowns ($370,000)

* Says transaction is in line with the company's strategy to focus on women's and menswear segment

* Says transaction is not expected to affect the company's guidance for 2015 continued activities

