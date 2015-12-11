BRIEF-Egypt's Suez Canal Bank posts FY profit
* EGP floatation had negative impact of EGP 100.2 million fy results
Dec 11 Aedes SpA Ligure Lombarda per Imprese e Costruzioni :
* Changes its name into Aedes Societa di Investimento Immobiliare Quotata Societa per Azioni, abbreviated Aedes SIIQ SpA
* The company name effective as of Dec 10
* The change of the company's name follows the adoption of the board's resolution from Sept. 17 on transformation in a REIT company
* Signs agreement to sell co's 80 percent stake in Public Services Co for 5.6 million dinars