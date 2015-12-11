Dec 11 Aedes SpA Ligure Lombarda per Imprese e Costruzioni :

* Changes its name into Aedes Societa di Investimento Immobiliare Quotata Societa per Azioni, abbreviated Aedes SIIQ SpA

* The company name effective as of Dec 10

* The change of the company's name follows the adoption of the board's resolution from Sept. 17 on transformation in a REIT company

