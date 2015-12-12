FRANKFURT Dec 12 ** Gerresheimer
is eying further acquisitions following its $725 million buy of
U.S. plastic vial maker Centor, Chief Financial Officer Rainer
Beaujean tells the Boersen-Zeitung in an interview
** "Acquisitions like those we did in the past years in
emerging markets with a price of 50 to 70 million euros ($55 to
$77 million) are always possible," he says
** Company could raise its debt to 3.5 x EBITDA short-term,
Beaujean says, but cutting debt is a priority at the moment
** Gerresheimer will report debt of 3 x EBITDA for the end
of the financial year to end-November -CFO
** Moody's placed Gerresheimer's ratings under review for
downgrade in July
** CFO says he wants to get gearing back in the zone of 2.5
by end-2017, aims for a secure investment-grade rating by the
time 300 million euros of bonds are due for refinancing in
spring 2018
** CFO names India, China as most important markets for
future
** Management sees these markets as having potential for
complex products such as insulin pens, inhalers in long term,
but these must be more simple and cheaper than those in western
Europe
** Potential buyers for Life Science joint venture with
Thermo Fisher appear now and again but no attractive
offer has been received so far, Beaujean says
($1 = 0.9106 euros)