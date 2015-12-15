Dec 15Orascom Development Holding AG :

* Announced on Monday results of rights offering

* Offering will increase equity capital by 133.8 million Swiss francs ($136.27 million), thereof 49.6 million Swiss francs from gross cash proceeds and 84.2 million Swiss francs from conversion of loan from major shareholder into equity

* Until the end of subscription period 66.6 pct of the subscription rights were exercised

* Shares for which rights were not exercised were purchased by Samih O. Sawiris, through controlled entity (SOS Holding), for an aggregate amount of 44.7 million Swiss francs

* As result of transaction, Samih O. Sawiris personally and through controlled entities, will now own 72.6 pct of all issued shares of the company

