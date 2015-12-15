UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 15 Metro Ag
* Ceo says expects imminent closure of sale of vietnam cash and carry business
* Metro ceo says targets positive ebit for real hypermarkets in 2015/16
* Metro cfo expects negative currency impact on 2015/16 ebit of up to 80 million euros
* Metro ceo expects to expand cash and carry business to a new country by 2017 at the latest
* Metro ceo says christmas business in line with expectations although 70 percent of volume still to come Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.