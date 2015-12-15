Dec 15 Metro Ag

* Ceo says expects imminent closure of sale of vietnam cash and carry business

* Metro ceo says targets positive ebit for real hypermarkets in 2015/16

* Metro cfo expects negative currency impact on 2015/16 ebit of up to 80 million euros

* Metro ceo expects to expand cash and carry business to a new country by 2017 at the latest

* Metro ceo says christmas business in line with expectations although 70 percent of volume still to come Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)