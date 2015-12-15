(Corrects last bullet point to say 199 bln euros are non-performing loans)

Dec 15 Italian banking association ABI says in its monthly report:

* Domestic bank lending to households and companies fell 0.03 percent year-on-year in November, posting the best result since April 2012, after 0.3 percent drop in October

* Average interest rate on Italian bank loans to households, companies falls to record low of 3.3 percent in Nov vs 3.32 pct in Oct

* Average cost of new bank loans to companies falls in Nov to record low of 1.69 pct vs 1.92 pct a month earlier

* Non-performing loans of 199 billion euros at domestic banks in October were 10.4 of total loans, 17.9 percent of corporate loans (Reporting by Milan newsroom)