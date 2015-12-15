BRIEF-China Development Bank Financial Leasing says FY profit RMB1.56 bln vs RMB1.05 bln
March 30 China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co Ltd:
(Corrects last bullet point to say 199 bln euros are non-performing loans)
Dec 15 Italian banking association ABI says in its monthly report:
* Domestic bank lending to households and companies fell 0.03 percent year-on-year in November, posting the best result since April 2012, after 0.3 percent drop in October
* Average interest rate on Italian bank loans to households, companies falls to record low of 3.3 percent in Nov vs 3.32 pct in Oct
* Average cost of new bank loans to companies falls in Nov to record low of 1.69 pct vs 1.92 pct a month earlier
* Non-performing loans of 199 billion euros at domestic banks in October were 10.4 of total loans, 17.9 percent of corporate loans (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
March 30 China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co Ltd:
CALGARY, Alberta, March 29 ConocoPhillips on Wednesday agreed to sell oil sands and western Canadian natural gas assets to Cenovus Energy Inc for C$17.7 billion ($13.3 billion), making it the latest international oil major to pull back from the region.