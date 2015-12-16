Dec 16Steilmann SE :

* Unusual mild weather affected group companies of Steilmann SE; as a result, the group revenues and earnings forecast of Steilmann SE needs to be adjusted

* Forecast to grow revenues by a low-single digit percentage rate and to increase the adjusted EBITDA by a low-double digit percentage rate compared to the combined profit and loss account for 2014, as published in the IPO securities prospectus, will not be reached

* Expects FY revenues on previous year's level and an adjusted EBITDA of around 40 million - 45 million euros ($43.76 million - $49.23 million)

