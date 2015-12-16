UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 16 Present24 SA :
* Said on Tuesday that it published memorandum for its capital increase via issue of series D shares with pre-emptive rights
* In Nov. the company resolved to raise its capital by issue of up to 2.5 million series D shares at issue price of 0.8 zloty per share
Source text for Eikon: and
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.