Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 29
ZURICH, March 29 Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
Dec 17Alpiq Holding AG :
* Said on Wednesday it balances the performance of decommissioning and waste disposal funds via annual costs of KKG and KKL
* Two nuclear power plants Goesgen and Leibstadt will enter their entitlements to decommissioning and waste disposal funds in their balance sheets on basis of market values
* Book value of funds, as it appears in balance sheets of the two power plants KKG and KKL, will be directly correlated with the funds' performance
* Market fluctuations of the funds will be fully included in the calculation of the annual costs of KKG and KKL
* Shareholders reimburse these costs to power plants in return for generated electricity according to their share of equity
* Change of method will not impact Alpiq's net result
* Balancing via the annual costs will result in cash outflow
* Expects a below-average fund performance for 2015
Source text - bit.ly/1P8vJbj
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
March 28 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday approved Roche Holding AG's multiple sclerosis (MS) drug Ocrevus, putting the potential blockbuster drug back on track after a delay caused by regulators' concerns over manufacturing issues.