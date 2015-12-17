Dec 17 Automotive Components Europe SA (ACE) :

* Said on Wednesday that on Dec. 16 all participants of the management incentive scheme for senior executives of ACE and its subsidiaries submitted for sale all shares acquired by them within the scheme to the tender offer announced on Oct. 27 by Grupo Industrial Saltillo, S.A.B. de C.C.

* Casting Brake S.L., entity controlled by certain executive members of the board of ACE, on Dec. 16 submitted additional 4,716 shares of ACE for sale under tender offer

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)