* Executive says Acerta drug more specific than AbbVie/J&J
drug, leading to better side effect profile; also hits target
harder, which may well translate into better efficacy
* CEO says no comment on pricing plans for Acerta cancer
drug
* Ceo says Acerta drug sales will be additional to $45
billion group sales forecast for 2023 announced last year
* Ceo says acquiring Acerta stake was a competitive process
* Ceo says Acerta completes transformation in oncology,
wouldn't expect many more cancer deals
