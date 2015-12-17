MOSCOW, Dec 17 (Reuters) -
* Surgutneftegaz sold via spot tender 300,000 tonnes of ESPO
Blend for loading in February at premiums of $4.10-4.50 a barrel
to February Dubai swaps, traders said.
* The company offered three cargoes for loading on Feb. 1-5,
5-10 and 7-14. The tender closed on Wednesday.
* The first cargo was likely sold at a premium of around
$4.50 a barrel, while the latest were placed some 20-30 cents
lower.
* Shell and Unipec were named among the buyers of these
cargoes, but this couldn't be confirmed.
* Last week Trafigura sold 100,000 tonnes of ESPO Blend for
loading on Jan. 29 - Feb. 1 at a premium of $5 a barrel to
January Dubai quotes. Traders say that if February pricing is
used, the premium will be closer to $4.30 a barrel.
(Reporting by Olga Yagova)