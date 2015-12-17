MOSCOW, Dec 17 (Reuters) -

* Surgutneftegaz sold via spot tender 300,000 tonnes of ESPO Blend for loading in February at premiums of $4.10-4.50 a barrel to February Dubai swaps, traders said.

* The company offered three cargoes for loading on Feb. 1-5, 5-10 and 7-14. The tender closed on Wednesday.

* The first cargo was likely sold at a premium of around $4.50 a barrel, while the latest were placed some 20-30 cents lower.

* Shell and Unipec were named among the buyers of these cargoes, but this couldn't be confirmed.

* Last week Trafigura sold 100,000 tonnes of ESPO Blend for loading on Jan. 29 - Feb. 1 at a premium of $5 a barrel to January Dubai quotes. Traders say that if February pricing is used, the premium will be closer to $4.30 a barrel. (Reporting by Olga Yagova)