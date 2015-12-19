BRIEF-United Bank of India approves allotment of 54.9 mln shares via QIP
* Says approved allotment of 54.9 million shares via QIP at 23.22 rupees each Source text: http://bit.ly/2n8VKxC Further company coverage:
Dec 19 ** Banking regulation and supervision should be merged or combined, Stefan Schmittmann, Commerzbank's chief risk officer, tells Boersen-Zeitung in an interview
** The global and regional framework is so complex as to make it "extremely difficult to steer a bank in a reasonable way", he says
** "Put regulation ... and supervision in one hand and not in several," he is quoted as saying.
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9206 euros) (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom; Editing by Susan Fenton)
* Says approved allotment of 54.9 million shares via QIP at 23.22 rupees each Source text: http://bit.ly/2n8VKxC Further company coverage:
March 27 P2P Financial Information Service Co Ltd