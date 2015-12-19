Dec 19 ** Banking regulation and supervision should be merged or combined, Stefan Schmittmann, Commerzbank's chief risk officer, tells Boersen-Zeitung in an interview

** The global and regional framework is so complex as to make it "extremely difficult to steer a bank in a reasonable way", he says

** "Put regulation ... and supervision in one hand and not in several," he is quoted as saying.

