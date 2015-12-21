BRIEF-Orbite announces filing for stay of proceedings on creditors
* Orbite announces filing for stay of proceedings on creditors
Dec 21Budopol-Wroclaw SA w upadlosci ukladowej :
* Said on Saturday it signed debt restructuring and conversion agreement with its creditors
* Agreement to be reviewed by court on Jan. 20, 2016
* Angelica corporation enters into asset purchase agreement with KKR