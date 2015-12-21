Dec 21 Investcorp Bank Bsc

* Investcorp acquires cybersecurity service provider Securelink

* As part of the transaction, SecureLink's management and initial founders will reinvest and hold a meaningful minority position in the company.

* Founded in 2003, SecureLink is headquartered in the Netherlands and Belgium and active in the Benelux region

* Securelink provides cybersecurity infrastructure and managed services provider, offering integrated security solutions for corporates and institutions in the upper mid-market