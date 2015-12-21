BRIEF-Elliott Associates and affiliates reports 8.6 pct stake Roadrunner Transportation Systems
* Elliott Associates and affiliates reports combined economic exposure in Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc of about 8.6% - SEC filing
Dec 21 Investcorp Bank Bsc
* Investcorp acquires cybersecurity service provider Securelink
* As part of the transaction, SecureLink's management and initial founders will reinvest and hold a meaningful minority position in the company.
* Founded in 2003, SecureLink is headquartered in the Netherlands and Belgium and active in the Benelux region
* Founded in 2003, SecureLink is headquartered in the Netherlands and Belgium and active in the Benelux region

* Securelink provides cybersecurity infrastructure and managed services provider, offering integrated security solutions for corporates and institutions in the upper mid-market
* Innoviva Inc says urges shareholders to vote in favor of current board of directors