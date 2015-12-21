UPDATE 1-Panera Bread exploring sale - Bloomberg
April 3 Panera Bread Co is considering strategic options, including a sale, after receiving takeover interest, Bloomberg reported on Monday.
Dec 21 ALK-Abelló AB :
* Alk divests its european veterinary business
* Agreement with buyer - Swedish Investment Company Fidelio Capital - is final and transaction will be effective as of Dec. 30, 2015
* The value of the transaction is undisclosed, however, the divestment is expected to impact ALK's full-year guidance on free cash flow positively by 40 million - 50 million Danish crowns ($5.8 million - $7.3 million)
* The divestment does not materially impact ALK's full-year guidance for revenue and EBITDA before special items Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8726 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 3 Panera Bread Co is considering strategic options, including a sale, after receiving takeover interest, Bloomberg reported on Monday.
April 3 A Democratic political consultant and Fox News contributor on Monday sued the network and its former chairman, Roger Ailes, accusing them of denying her a permanent hosting job after rebuffing Ailes' sexual advances.