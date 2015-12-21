Dec 21 B&C Speakers SpA :

* Announced on Dec. 16 it marked the foundation of Silence Tech Srl, a joint venture between B&C Speakers and two high specialised companies in the field of digital amplification and audio systems

* Said new company will focus on the design and construction of a wide range of products for active noise cancelling

