UPDATE 1-Merger of three Qatari banks to take six months - exec
* Islamic lender appoints KPMG, PwC and Allen & Overy as merger advisors
Dec 22 Visibilia Editore SpA :
* Announced on Monday closing of the acquisition through its wholly-owned subsidiary Visibilia Magazine Srl of business unit owning periodicals Novella 2000 and Visto from PRS Srl
* The agreement is an operation of "reverse take over"
* The transaction is subject to shareholders approval of Visibilia Editore
* Visibilia Editore Holding Srl, majority shareholder of the company, has committed to express their vote in favour of approving the transaction
* Shareholders meeting to be held by Feb. 28, 2016
DOHA, April 2 The merger of Qatari banks Masraf Al Rayan, Barwa Bank and International Bank of Qatar will take six months to complete, Masraf Al Rayan's chairman Hussain Ali al-Abdulla said on Sunday.