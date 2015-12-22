UPDATE 1-Merger of three Qatari banks to take six months - exec
* Islamic lender appoints KPMG, PwC and Allen & Overy as merger advisors
Dec 22FullSix SpA :
* Announced on Monday final results of the public tender offer on up to 625,982 ordinary shares of Softec SpA, equivalent to about 30 percent of its share capital
* According to final figures total of 55 shares were rendered in the offer, equal to 0.008 percent shares subject to the offer and to 0.002 percent of Softec SpA's share capital
* Following the offer, FullSix will hold 1,460,373 Softec shares, representing 69.998 pct of its share capital
* The offerer has paid 4.41 euros ($4.81) per each share rendered in the offer
($1 = 0.9164 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DOHA, April 2 The merger of Qatari banks Masraf Al Rayan, Barwa Bank and International Bank of Qatar will take six months to complete, Masraf Al Rayan's chairman Hussain Ali al-Abdulla said on Sunday.