Dec 22Gabetti Property Solutions :
* Said on Monday it has completed partial capital increase
for 1 million euros ($1.1 million), related to non performing
loans and reserved for subscription to the banks holding
unsecured claims in category A and parts of the restructuring
debts
* They were fully subscribed by the creditor banks, by
setting off claims Unsecured Category A for the same amount owed
to them
* Company issued 396,869 shares at a price of 2.56 euros per
share for total value of 1,015,985 euros
($1 = 0.9168 euros)
