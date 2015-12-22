Dec 22 Tecnoinvestimenti SpA :

* Said on Monday that its subsidiary, Ribes SpA, has completed acquisition from Nomisma SpA of 5 pct of the share capital of RE Valuta SpA, already its subsidiary in 90 pct, for a value of 225,000 euros ($245,452.50), entirely paid in cash

