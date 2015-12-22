Dec 22CdR Advance Capital SpA :

* Announced on Monday that it has completed, through CdR Recovery RE, a preliminary sale contract of property complex in Empoli, Italy

* The transaction, which is part of the process of disposing the non-core assets brought by S&B Invest, provides consideration of 1.12 million euros ($1.22 million), compared with the book value of 1.10 million euros

* The transaction is expected to close by April 30, 2016

