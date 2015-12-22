Dec 22Visibilia Editore SpA :

* Said on Monday that the board of directors voted in favour of converting claims of Coco Srl and ES Srl, resulting from intercompany contracts concluded under the investment agreement from Sept. 30 2014 between Visibilia Editore Holding Srl and PMS SpA

* Loans subject to compensation, have total value of 121,095 euros ($132,126.75), of which 30,000 euros in favour of Coco Srl and 91,095 euros in favour of ES Srl, relate to fees for lease of properties and services

* The transaction involves the clearing of the credit by subscribing by Coco Srl for 60,000 shares of Visibilia Editore at a price of 0.50 euros per share

* ES Srl will subscribe for 182,190 shares of Visibilia Editore at a price of 0.50 euros per share

* The company will conduct the capital increase for a maximum of 540,000 euros by Dec. 31, 2015

* The agreement also involves the release of collateral of 200,000 euros constituted by Elena Rodriguez Palacios at Banca Euromobiliare SpA as a guarantee of the loan granted to Visibilia Editore under the loan agreement signed June 27, 2012, whose outstanding amount as of Sept. 30 was 103,000 euros

* In particular these agreement provides the release of the collateral for 97,000 euros by Dec. 31, and for the remaining part of 103,000 euros by Dec. 31, 2016

* Elena Rodriguez Palacios is significant shareholder of Visibilia Editore and sole director and majority shareholder of Coco Srl and ES Srl

* The main financial effects of the transaction are lower payables of 121,000 euros and the simultaneous strengthening of capital by the same amount; no financial outlay for the company

($1 = 0.9165 euros)