BRIEF-Tesla Q1 production totaled 25,418 vehicles
* delivered just over 25,000 vehicles in Q1, of which approx 13,450 were model s and approx 11,550 were model X
Dec 22 Docdata NV :
* Ingram Micro Inc. has acquired 100 pct stake in DOCdata Nederland B.V. and DOCdata International B.V. from DOCdata N.V.
* Transaction is worth approximately $175 million
* Ingram Micro will finance the proposed transaction with cash from its own available resources
LONDON, April 2 British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser is considering the sale of its foods business, which includes French's, its top-selling U.S. mustard brand, to help fund its $16.6 billion takeover of baby food maker Mead Johnson, British newspaper The Sunday Times said.