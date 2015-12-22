BRIEF-Kiwi Property Group says portfolio value increases to NZ$3 bln
* Reported net increase of about $38 million in value of its portfolio of shopping centres and office buildings for year ended 31 MARCH 2017
Dec 22Gremi Media SA :
* Said on Monday it issued 5,000 series Y bonds at total issue price of 5 million zlotys ($1.3 million) and maturity due on Jan. 20, 2017
($1 = 3.8794 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Reached a conditional agreement with PFIM Limited (PFIM) to internalise management of PFI