BRIEF-Kiwi Property Group says portfolio value increases to NZ$3 bln
* Reported net increase of about $38 million in value of its portfolio of shopping centres and office buildings for year ended 31 MARCH 2017
Dec 22 Consilium AB :
* Jan-Nov total order intake 1.39 billion Swedish crowns ($163.92 million) versus 1.34 billion crowns year ago
* Jan-Nov Marine & Safety order intake 1.03 billion crowns versus 948.7 million crowns year ago
* Jan-Nov total net sales up 25 percent to 1.39 billion crowns Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4795 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Reached a conditional agreement with PFIM Limited (PFIM) to internalise management of PFI