Dec 22Infovide Matrix SA :

* Said on Monday that it agreed on terms of end of contract for construction and delivery of sales services system to Energa group

* Energa group to withdraw from contract as of Dec. 18 and to pay 40 million zlotys ($10.3 million) for works already conducted

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.8824 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)