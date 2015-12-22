Dec 22 Blu Pre Ipo SA :

* Offered its 17.3 million series G shares for 100 percent stake in Arena.pl Sp. z o.o. to Arena.pl SA

* The acquisition value is 10.2 million zlotys ($2.6 million)

* The company resolved to issue series G shares in swap for Arena.pl stake on Dec. 17  Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8780 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)