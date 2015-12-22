Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 22Wasko SA :
* Said on Monday that its unit, COIG SA, signed deal with Advicom Sp. z o.o. for ERP software maintenance services and data warehouse delivery to Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA
* Value of contract is 27.2 million zlotys ($7 million)gross
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8796 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order