BRIEF-Kiwi Property Group says portfolio value increases to NZ$3 bln
* Reported net increase of about $38 million in value of its portfolio of shopping centres and office buildings for year ended 31 MARCH 2017
Dec 22 Bleecker SA :
* Reports FY net income group share of 23.2 million euros compared to 11.0 million euros ($12.05 million) a year ago
* FY operating revenue is 38.0 million euros versus 32.0 million euros year ago
* Reached a conditional agreement with PFIM Limited (PFIM) to internalise management of PFI