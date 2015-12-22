UPDATE 1-Merger of three Qatari banks to take six months - exec
* Islamic lender appoints KPMG, PwC and Allen & Overy as merger advisors
Dec 22 ICP Group SA :
* Signs 402,300 zloty ($103,860) deal with chemical company for provision of training services
* Total value of deals with this client in last 12 months reaches 724,700 zlotys Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8735 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Islamic lender appoints KPMG, PwC and Allen & Overy as merger advisors
DOHA, April 2 The merger of Qatari banks Masraf Al Rayan, Barwa Bank and International Bank of Qatar will take six months to complete, Masraf Al Rayan's chairman Hussain Ali al-Abdulla said on Sunday.