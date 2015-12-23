OSLO Dec 23 Polaris Media :

* Polaris Media sells 0.13 percent in FINN.NO for 15 million Norwegian crowns ($1.72 mln).

* The sale implies a value of 100 percent of FINN.NO at 11.5 billion crowns ($1.32 bln).

* After the sale Polaris Media owns 9.99 percent of FINN.NO.

* Schibsted owns the remaining shares in FINN.NO.

* Polaris Media and Schibsted has revised the shareholder agreement which include Polaris Media's right to dividend of 90 percent of the result in FINN.NO.

* Schibsted can not force Polaris Media to sell it's remaining 9.99 percent in FINN.NO.

* Polaris Media says sale does not change financial and strategic importance of FINN.NO. (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)