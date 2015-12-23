OSLO Dec 23 Polaris Media :
* Polaris Media sells 0.13 percent in FINN.NO for 15 million
Norwegian crowns ($1.72 mln).
* The sale implies a value of 100 percent of FINN.NO at 11.5
billion crowns ($1.32 bln).
* After the sale Polaris Media owns 9.99 percent of FINN.NO.
* Schibsted owns the remaining shares in FINN.NO.
* Polaris Media and Schibsted has revised the shareholder
agreement which include Polaris Media's right to dividend of 90
percent of the result in FINN.NO.
* Schibsted can not force Polaris Media to sell it's
remaining 9.99 percent in FINN.NO.
* Polaris Media says sale does not change financial and
strategic importance of FINN.NO.
