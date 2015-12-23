BRIEF-Dollar General files for potential mixed shelf offering - SEC filing
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nOuzNg) Further company coverage:
OSLO Dec 23 Storebrand says:
* The Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway (NFSA) has approved the use of transitional rules for technical provisions for Storebrand Livsforsikring AS under Solvency II.
* The transitional rules can be recalculated quarterly. (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)
* Sprott Inc announces historical early warning disclosure filing relating to acquisition of securities of Sprott Resource Holdings Inc.