Dec 23Pirelli & C. SpA :
* Said on Tuesday that the boards of directors of Pirelli & C. SpA and Marco Polo Industrial Holding SpA have approved the merger plan of Marco Polo Industrial Holding into Pirelli
* The merger between the companies entails a so called "reverse" merger by absorption of Marco Polo Industrial Holding into Pirelli
* Considering the presence of minority savings shares shareholders in Pirelli (0.169 pct of the share capital), the boards of directors has determined the common exchange ratio - which does not provide any cash payment - for both classes of shares: 6.30 shares of Pirelli to be allocated following the merger to Marco Polo International Holding Italy SpA (Holdco) - the sole shareholder of Marco Polo Industrial Holding - for each 1 share held before the merger by Marco Polo International Holding Italy SpA (Holdco)in Marco Polo Industrial Holding
* Marco Polo Industrial Holding owns, directly and indirectly, 100 pct of the ordinary shares of Pirelli (delisted on Nov. 6) and more than 93.2 pct of the savings shares
* The transaction will be submitted to the extraordinary shareholders' meetings on Feb. 15, 2016; it will be decided also about the mandatory conversion of savings shares into a special class of newly issued non-voting shares not listed on any regulated market
* Completion expected by the first semester 2016 with the effect as of Jan. 1, 2016
