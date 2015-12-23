Dec 23Mediatel SA :

* Said on Tuesday DNB Bank Polska SA terminated investment loan with company's unit Hawe Telekom Sp. z o.o., signed on Oct. 11, 2010

* As of Dec. 22, Hawe Telekom owes to pay DNB 199,681 zlotys ($51,386), together with interest

* Reason for termination of loan is risk of bankruptcy of Hawe Telekom

* Mediatel SA is unit of Hawe SA

($1 = 3.8859 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)